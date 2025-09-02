Clark County DA Steve Wolfson to seek re-election in 2026

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson on Tuesday announced that he will seek re-election next year.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In a news release, Wolfson’s campaign said he would “seek re-election in 2026 to continue serving as the head of one of the largest and busiest prosecutorial offices in the nation.”

“Forty-five years ago, today, I walked into the District Attorney’s office as a young law clerk, never imagining that one day I would lead this institution,” Wolfson said in the release. “Today, it is the honor of my life to serve as your District Attorney, and I am proud to officially announce that I am running for re-election.”

According to his campaign, “since his appointment in 2012, Wolfson has overseen an office of nearly 800 employees —including almost 200 Deputy District Attorneys — handling more than almost 140,000 cases each year.”

The statement also noted that “under his leadership, the office has launched several pioneering initiatives, including Clark County’s first pre-charge diversion program, the state’s first Conviction Review Unit, and partnerships with organizations such as Hope for Prisoners to promote rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.”

“In these uncertain times, Las Vegas faces real challenges,” Wolfson said. “Our community needs a District Attorney with experience, balance, and the right temperament to make the tough but fair decisions. That’s what I’ve worked to bring every day since I’ve become the District Attorney.”

Prior to becoming DA, his campaign said that Wolfson served as deputy district attorney, an assistant U.S. attorney and a private defense attorney for over 25 years.

Wolfson also served on the Las Vegas City Council for eight years, the release says.