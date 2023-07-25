107°F
Clark County

Clark County Democrats elect new leadership

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 5:26 pm
 
Shelby Wiltz, seen on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shelby Wiltz, seen on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Angelyn Tabalba, communications director for the Nevada Conservation League, speaks during a ne ...
Angelyn Tabalba, communications director for the Nevada Conservation League, speaks during a news conference in February 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Clark County Democratic Party Central Committee on Saturday elected new leaders who will lead the state’s most populous county through the 2024 election.

Longtime political organizer Shelby Wiltz won her race for chair, alongside other candidates who were part of her “mission slate.”

Beside Wiltz, the new leadership of the county party include Christina Lopez as first vice chair, Dielle Telada as second vice chair, and Angelyn Tabalba as third vice chair.

Wiltz was unavailable for an interview Monday, but she previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she intends to “unite, empower and organize” the county party.

She hopes to bring new voices to the table and get local caucuses and clubs involved.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

