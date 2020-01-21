58°F
Clark County discusses apartment fire safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2020 - 9:27 am
 

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones is spearheading talks Tuesday morning about how the county inspects apartment complexes to ensure fire safety, a discussion he requested in the wake of the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas city history.

Six people were killed last month during a fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas. The three-story complex did not have a sprinkler system, an exit door was bolted from outside and smoke detectors were defective in at least 14 locations throughout the building, city fire officials have said.

A Review Journal investigation in 2018 found deadly fires often occurred at older residences lacking current safety measures. The issue extended to the unincorporated county as well.

Following the blaze at the Alpine, Jones said that public officials must examine how to prevent the next tragedy from occurring, adding that the county hired two additional fire inspectors for commercial buildings last year “but we have more work to do.”

Alpine Motel apartment fire

Click here for full coverage

Buildings are not required to maintain safety standards that were adopted after the buildings were constructed.

Jones said that he did not believe either the city or the county, during the past legislative session, had prioritized asking state lawmakers to give local give jurisdictions authority to require older buildings meet the latest fire safety standards.

Local governments must obtain approval from Nevada’s Board of Examiners before they can adopt safety requirements that are more stringent than those found in state statutes.

One complex located in the county, Solaire Apartments, has caught fire more than 50 times since 2011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

