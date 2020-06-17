Clark County does not consider debated backpack ban Tuesday

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday did not pick up a debate about a proposed ban on large backpacks and other gear that could conceal weapons at protests.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

“We will continue our efforts to meet with stakeholders regarding this and other issues,” the county said in a statement. “Collaboration is important as we work to address the challenges facing our community.”

The proposed ban, when introduced as an emergency item June 3, was expected to be delayed only two weeks. It had been met with opposition by some commissioners, educators and others who said it went too far and threatened to impede the public’s right to protest peacefully.

The ordinance originally was raised in February but put on hold as county officials scrambled to address the coronavirus pandemic. It was championed by the Metropolitan Police Department as a way to curb bad actors from hiding weapons and items that can be used for violence.

It included a ban on large backpacks, coolers, large purses, fanny packs, luggage, strollers and more.

The Las Vegas City Council passed its own ban June 3 after a series of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death had turned violent as day became night. The demonstrations have continued mostly peacefully, calling for the end of police brutality and systemic racism after Floyd, a black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody last month.

It is unclear when, or if, the proposed ban will return to the commission for a vote.

