Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on

A second night of protests on Thursday outside the Clark County Election Department attracted a large, vocal crowd claiming fraud in Nevada’s count.

Protests in support for President Donald Trump continue outside the Clark County Election Department attracting a large, vocal crowd claiming fraud in NevadaÕs count on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Las Vegas. At center are individuals dressed as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Protesters in support of President Donald Trump continue chanting outside the Clark County Election Department attracting a large, vocal crowd claiming fraud in NevadaÕs count on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The #StopTheSteal protest to fight against what organizers allege is “election fraud” began at 6 p.m. outside the election department office in North Las Vegas, and grew in size as the protest went on.

Protesters, many carrying American flags and Trump 2020 flags, gathered outside the Clark County Election Department to protest the ballot counting, yelling about voter fraud and illegal votes. At least one protester was seen walking around with a large yellow Proud Boys flag. Organizers asked people to share their experiences of witnessing voter fraud during the election.

The crowd cheered when asked if anyone had witnessed voter fraud this election. Organizers are asking people to share their experiences. pic.twitter.com/O9ZHVlzGg4 — Alexis Ford (@alexisdford) November 6, 2020

Co-organizer Mike Coudrey said the Stop the Steal group’s Facebook page was taken down, citing misinformation of Facebook’s Terms of Service, which Coudrey said the group followed carefully.

“We want a fair and open and honest and transparent election and right now we are in the belief that we do not have that,” he said. “We feel this disenfranchises voters, that potentially our votes are not being heard.”

Stop the Steal protest continues outside the Clark County Election Department. https://t.co/snZdJ7SExa — Alexis Ford (@alexisdford) November 6, 2020

One counter-protester was seen waving a Democrat flag. He told police other protesters were trying to assault him. When a group approached him, a protester with a Women for Trump flag encouraged others to respect him even if they didn’t agree with him. A protester in a MAGA hat was also seen shining a strobe light into the eyes of the counter-protester and an ABC reporter.

A similar protest on Wednesday drew about 70 people to the election department while protests elsewhere in the nation demanding a halt to counting ballots led to safety concerns in several cities.

SCENE AT NV ELECTION BUILDING: A man with a horn, encouraging the protest group to form a prayer circle, is leading the protestors in a prayer. We observe this group to be pro-Trump. #Nevada #Vegas #2020Election #RJNow pic.twitter.com/MLVCWl0fDF — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) November 6, 2020

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.