Clark County election worker tests positive for COVID-19

Clark County Election Department offices in North Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

A worker at the Clark County Election Department’s main office has tested positive for COVID-19.

County spokesman Dan Kulin said the individual who tested positive was at the department’s main office, 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning.

During this timeframe it is estimated that some 75 members of the public and 55 county employees were in the building. Many from the public were there to drop off a ballot or vote in the primary election.

“We believe the person wore a mask the entire time they were in the building,” Kulin said in a statement. “We do not believe they had extended close contact with any member of the public, although they were in a public area each day.

“We have been in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District, and anyone who is believed to have been exposed will be contacted by the Health District. Anyone who is concerned about whether they were exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms, limit their contact with others, and contact their doctor if they develop any symptoms or have any questions or concerns.”

The department’s main office is a ballot drop-off and voter registration location for the ongoing primary election.

“The building is closed at this time and is being sanitized,” Kulin said. “It is expected to be open tomorrow.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.