Clark County enacts new animal welfare rules aimed at reducing shelter populations

One of the more than 30 dogs taken from a home in the 1900 block of Caviar Drive on Tuesday, No ...
One of the more than 30 dogs taken from a home in the 1900 block of Caviar Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (The Animal Foundation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2025 - 6:29 pm
 

Clark County on Tuesday announced changes and additions to the county code that address animal safety and illegal breeding in the Las Vegas Valley.

The county has increased fines for illegal breeding and upped annual breeder/show permit fees from $50 to $400. Officials also eliminated the requirement for breeders to participate in animal shows to obtain a breeder permit, as the cost of the permit “often proved cost-prohibitive, driving some breeders to operate without permits,” the county said in a news release.

However, permit holders who do not “show” a dog or cat in “recognized” animal shows or competitions must pay a raised permit cost of $800, which the county said acts as a deterrent for “those solely focused on profit, helping to reduce the shelter population.”

Animal sales also are now banned in certains areas, including in streets, rights-of-way, parkways, recreation areas, outdoor markets, flea markets, roadside stands and in parking lots. The ban aims to protect animals from being subjected to inhumane conditions and sold responsibly, the county said.

Comprehensive recordkeeping from breeders is also now required, which will “enabling officers to investigate potential cases of animal neglect or abuse.”

Microchipping, animal handler training ordinances passed

Additionally, the county passed two ordinances: one mandating microchipping all dogs and cats over 4 months old, and one requiring all animal handlers to complete free county-provided training every two years.

The training would cover recognizing signs and symptoms of illness, and compliance with Clark County code. The training ordinance also mandates notifying Animal Welfare Services within 12 hours of an animal’s death, preserving the animal’s body for potential necropsy and having clear signage that encourages customers to report animal welfare concerns, the county said.

The mandatory microchipping requirement will take effect in six months, while the training requirement will take effect in 18 months.

“While there is no silver bullet to solve the challenges we face with overcrowded animal shelters, I am confident the policy changes made today will reduce illegal breeding, increase spay and neuter efforts, and encourage microchipping,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said in a statement.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

