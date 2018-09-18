Clark County expands voter access for municipal elections

Residents of cities throughout Clark County will now be able to vote from any polling place during municipal elections, regardless of jurisdiction.

County commissioners on Tuesday voted to open cross-jurisdictional voter centers in the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City.

In recent years the cities have switched from using assigned polling places to vote centers that allow residents to cast ballots at any location in their city. Voters will now be able to use any vote center, even if it is located in another city.

Turnout has been especially low — often hovering near 10 percent — in municipal elections throughout Clark County. The cities hold their elections in the spring of odd-numbered years, while the county, state and federal government hold elections in June and November of even-numbered years.

