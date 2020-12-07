Clark County, Fremont Street to host virtual menorah lightings for Hanukkah

This year, Hanukkah will be celebrated from sundown Thursday to sundown Dec. 18.

Arik Raiter lights the menorah for the second day of Hanukkah at an event hosted by the Chabad Of Henderson in Henderson, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two virtual menorah lighting ceremonies on Thursday will mark the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Rabbi Felipe Goodman of Temple Beth Sholom will host a lighting at 5 p.m. from the government building in downtown Las Vegas, according to a county statement. It will be livestreamed on at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

And on Fremont Street, Rabbi Shea Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada said the ceremony there will begin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Nevadans are being urged to stay home and tune in https://chanukahlv2020.com/.

