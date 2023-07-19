Clark County GOP chair wins re-election

Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a meeting with members of the Clark County Republican Party at the Ahern Hotel on Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law won his re-election Tuesday night, defeating challenger Jill Douglass by about 50 votes and challenger Eddie Hamilton by about 267 votes.

Law, who was first elected in 2021, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday that the membership of the Clark County Republican Central Committee embraced “focus” and “moving forward.”

“It’s literally just about relying on one another,” Law said. “We can just focus on the work and the overall objectives.”

Law wants to unite the county party and defeat Democrats in future elections.

“We remain focused and positive,” he said.

He came under fire before the election for his role as a director of a company whose board is being accused of defrauding shareholders and furthering their own self-interests. A few of his opponents seeking to replace him as chair had joined forces to back Douglass and form a slate to run against him.

While Douglass lost to Law in a 270-to-220 vote, according to unofficial election results, one of the candidates in her slate did win. John Bruchhagen, who ran for vice chair alongside Douglass, won his election by about 65 votes.

“It’s not exactly the change that we were looking for,” Bruchhagen said, but it is “definitely a change.”

He said he will serve Law and help him “look good,” but he also will call out anything wrong or nefarious, he said.

Bruchhagen aims to improve transparency and get more Republicans elected to office.

“If people want to see change, they’re going to have to get involved as well,” he said. “I can’t do it alone.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.