Clark County has no findings in review of Mack Miller incident

Clark County did not make any formal findings in its review of an altercation last month involving Republican lieutenant governor candidate Mack Miller, who ended up on his back after being forcefully escorted out of a meeting by security.

County spokesman Erik Pappa said Thursday that there had been a “verbal debriefing” involving a number of people, “but there was no written report or findings of any kind.”

Following the incident on Sept. 21, which happened prior to county lawmakers adopting a contentious resolution to declare COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis, the county said it would conduct a review.

“What they did was wrong,” Miller said by phone Thursday. “How they responded to it was wrong.”

Videos that circulated social media showed Miller being rushed out of commission chambers into the lobby by two private security officers and then through a metal detector that nearly crashes down.

Miller said Thursday that he had been struck in the forehead by the metal detector.

“I pass out and just land on the back of my head on the ground,” he said.

He hinted at the possibility of legal action, saying he was still being treated for injuries to his head, had retained legal representation and planned to submit his medical damages to the county.

The misinformation resolution, a subject of fierce protest, had drawn more attendees than usual to the commission meeting. During a break before the main session began, two security officers from a county-employed firm had asked a person to put on his face mask.

Masks have been required indoors in public places since late July in counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

The group of attendees became disruptive, requiring officers to clear the room, according to the county.

Videos shot by attendees showed Miller seeking a name and a badge number from at least one security officer before claiming he had been shoved. He then became belligerent: “There’s no way you’re going to stop me from protecting these people’s (expletive) rights!” he yelled as he was forcefully led outside into the lobby.

Miller said Thursday he never got physical and had been defending women who he said were pushed by security.

A controversial candidate, Miller has previously made unsuccessful bids for Las Vegas mayor and the Nevada Assembly. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in 2018 that Miller had been sentenced to 18 months confinement for deserting his fellow Army soldiers on the frontline during the height of the Iraq War.

Miller claimed Thursday he was only court-martialed because he refused to resign. He twice unsuccessfully appealed the military court’s ruling.

