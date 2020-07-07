107°F
Clark County

Clark County, health officials address face masks, enforcement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2020 - 1:34 pm
 

Clark County and health officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address public compliance and enforcement of the statewide directive to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Southern Nevada Health District acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen and University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling participated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

