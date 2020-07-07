Clark County, health officials address face masks, enforcement — WATCH LIVE

Clark County and health officials hold a news conference to address the public compliance with and enforcement of the statewide directive to wear face coverings.

Clark County Commission chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick provides an update on coronavirus fight at the Clark County Government Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Clark County and health officials plan to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address public compliance and enforcement of the statewide directive to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Southern Nevada Health District Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen and University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling are expected to participate in the 2 p.m. news conference.

The county said that officials also will update the community about the pandemic locally.

The news conference will occur in commission chambers at the county government center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. It will be carried by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as well as on the county’s television, website and Facebook and YouTube channels.

