Clark County hearing on renaming Debbie Reynolds Drive postponed

The disputed request to rename a stretch of road currently named after famed actress and singer Debbie Reynolds will return to the Clark County Planning Commission on Aug. 20.

Debbie Reynolds Drive could soon be just a memory as a developer is looking to change the name of the street to reflect a new five-star resort on the former site of the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Debbie Reynolds Drive could soon be just a memory as a developer is looking to change the name of the street to reflect a new five-star resort on the former site of the Debbie Reynolds Hotel. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A disputed request to rechristen a stretch of road bearing the name of famed performer Debbie Reynolds will return to the Clark County Planning Commission on Aug. 20.

Lorenzo Doumani, the developer seeking to change Debbie Reynolds Drive, asked the commission to hold his request for two weeks on Tuesday, when it was expected to be heard in front of the board, according to the county.

Doumani wants the roughly 1,000-foot street running between Convention Center Drive and Desert Inn Road to be renamed Majestic Plaza Place to reflect his planned and recently approved five-star hotel along the road — Majestic Resort and Spa.

While county staff have recommended approval, the proposed name change has been criticized by Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher, the brother of deceased “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, who argued the street named in honor of his mother rightfully pays tribute to her contributions to Las Vegas.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.