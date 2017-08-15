ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Clark County

Clark County hiring for 94 positions

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2017 - 12:45 pm
 

Clark County is hiring.

County commissioners voted Tuesday to create 94 full-time positions spanning multiple departments. Funding the new workers is expected to cost the county about $7.8 million over the next year.

The positions include six fire department employees, 17 public works employees and 18 corrections officers at the Clark County Detention Facility. A full listing and application information will be posted at governmentjobs.com/careers/clarkcounty.

The money for the new positions came from the county’s general and non-general funds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Clark County Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like