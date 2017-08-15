Clark County hiring for 94 positions

County commissioners voted Tuesday to create 94 full-time positions spanning multiple departments. Funding the new workers is expected to cost the county about $7.8 million over the next year.

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County is hiring.

The positions include six fire department employees, 17 public works employees and 18 corrections officers at the Clark County Detention Facility. A full listing and application information will be posted at governmentjobs.com/careers/clarkcounty.

The money for the new positions came from the county’s general and non-general funds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

