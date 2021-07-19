Clark County holds emergency session over COVID surge — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County Commission could implement measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 during an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Clark County Government Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Commission could implement measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 at an emergency meeting Tuesday, where lawmakers are expected to address an increasing number of infections in Southern Nevada.

County lawmakers will discuss a recommendation Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District that people wear face masks in crowded indoor public spaces, even those who are vaccinated, according to a copy of the emergency meeting agenda.

If the commission were to adopt the health district’s advice, it would be following Los Angeles County, which required that everyone wear masks indoors effective last Saturday.

L.A. county’s top health official recommended last week that residents there reconsider traveling to Nevada and other states where coronavirus rates are increasingly high, particularly if they are unvaccinated.

Nevada reported on Monday more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over the preceding three days, the highest three-day total since mid-April. Much of the growth has occurred in Clark County.

“The fact is, we have to nip this in the bud, there is no question about it,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said Monday.

Segerblom, who sits on the health district board, urged the unvaccinated to get immunized.

Many of the state’s key COVID-19 metrics have been on the rise in recent weeks, which public health experts have attributed to the more-contagious delta coronavirus variant among people who have not been vaccinated.

The county has maintained control over much of the pandemic’s mitigation since May 1, when authority transitioned from the state level. The county reverted to pre-pandemic rules on June 1, enabling 100 percent capacity among other things, as COVID-19 cases were low and vaccination rates were increasing.

“I think we do still have to stay on top of this because nobody wants to go backwards,” Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said about the virus in mid-May.

County officials were clear at the time that mitigation measures could always return if necessary.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.