Clark County hosting town hall on short-term rental regulations — WATCH LIVE

The public meeting, broadcasting online, is intended to collect input from residents about how they wish the county would set rules for the industry.

Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller participates during a Clark County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller is hosting a town hall Tuesday evening to gather community feedback as the county prepares to regulate short-term rentals.

The county has previously not allowed the home-sharing venture, made popular on platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO, but a state law passed last year now requires the county to legalize short-term rentals and create rules for how they must operate by July 1.

Last week, county lawmakers discussed creating a lottery system and limiting the number of licenses to roughly 2,800, providing a sign of how officials might seek to regulate the market.

The town hall, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., is intended to collect input from residents about how they wish the county to set rules for the industry. It will take place inside the commission chambers at the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The public event will also be broadcast live on Clark County Television, and on the county’s Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.