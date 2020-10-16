72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Clark County

Clark County hosts forum on evictions, other housing issues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated October 19, 2020 - 7:31 pm

Clark County is hosting a virtual and in-person forum Monday to address the most pressing housing-related topics during the pandemic: rental assistance, evictions, tenant and landlord rights, and others.

The hybrid town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook and YouTube channels, while also aired live on county television. The first 75 people who sign up by calling 702-455-2540 will be allowed to attend in person inside county commission chambers.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is hosting the forum alongside county staff and representatives from Nevada Legal Services and the Housing Assistance Corporation, according to the county.

The commission meets in the county government center in downtown Las Vegas at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
2
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
3
Trump: Fauci one of ‘these idiots’ who got aspects of coronavirus wrong
Trump: Fauci one of ‘these idiots’ who got aspects of coronavirus wrong
4
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
State rolls out Trump’s $300 weekly jobless pay
5
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
Attorney challenging appointed incumbent in first appellate court race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
1st day of early voting draws crowds in Clark County
By Rory Appleton, Alex Chhith and Shea Johnson / RJ

More than 17,800 voters descended on the more than 30 early voting sites throughout Clark County as of 3 p.m. Saturday.