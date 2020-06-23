Clark County inmate who died in custody was 40-year-old woman

The Clark County Detention Center inmate who died last week has been identified as a 40-year-old woman.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shannon Taylor died just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at University Medical Center, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police said Taylor suffered a medical episode around 8 a.m. that day and was taken to the hospital.

Taylor’s cause and manner of death has not been determined.

Taylor, who was booked at the jail June 15, was accused of attempting to use another person’s identity, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

