Clark County introduces proposal to regulate e-bikes, scooters

A proposed ordinance would regulate where electric bicycles and scooters can be used and how fast they can travel in the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County officially introduced an ordinance on Tuesday to regulate the use of electric bicycles and scooters on public spaces.

The item now moves to a May 6 public discussion before Clark County commissioners could vote on the proposed law.

The proposal would set parameters on what types of electric-powered bikes and scooters are allowed on recreation paths, what speed they can travel and what fines people could face if they disobey the ordinance.

