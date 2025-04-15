83°F
Clark County introduces proposal to regulate e-bikes, scooters

A student rides an electric scooter on the sidewalk along Coronado Center Drive from Coronado High School on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A student rides an electric scooter on Coronado Center Drive outside Coronado High School in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A student rides an e-dirt bike on Coronado Center Drive outside Coronado High School in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
April 15, 2025 - 10:47 am
April 15, 2025 - 10:47 am
 

Clark County officially introduced an ordinance on Tuesday to regulate the use of electric bicycles and scooters on public spaces.

The item now moves to a May 6 public discussion before Clark County commissioners could vote on the proposed law.

The proposal would set parameters on what types of electric-powered bikes and scooters are allowed on recreation paths, what speed they can travel and what fines people could face if they disobey the ordinance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

