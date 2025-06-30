107°F
Clark County issues smoke advisory for Fourth of July weekend

A small crowd watches a fireworks display near the Las Vegas Wash Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2025 - 4:08 pm
 

And the rocket’s red glare has once again raised concerns about air quality in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Division of Air Quality issued a smoke advisory Monday in preparation for Fourth of July fireworks. The advisory will be in effect July 4-6.

“Folks with breathing issues may want to take precaution if they’re near where fireworks are being discharged, increasing particulate matter pollution in the air,” DAQ forecaster Paul Fransioli said in a press release.

The division says dust particulates and other pollutants in smoke can cause respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma, as well as heart disease. Those with medical conditions are advised to consult their physician.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

