Clark County, Las Vegas, voting on resolutions to extend cops tax

Local lawmakers will vote on resolutions to extend a property tax levy that helps fund about a quarter of the Metropolitan Police Department’s commissioned officers for an additional three decades.

The Clark County Commission and the Las Vegas City Council scheduled special meetings for Saturday and Monday, respectively.

Nevada Senate Bill 451, which was introduced in March, would extend a tax of 20 cents levied on every $100 of assessed property value in the city or the unincorporated areas of the county.

That levy expires in the summer of 2027. Approving the bill would extend it until 2057.

That and a permanent tax of 8 cents for every $100 assessed — approved by voters in 1988 — raises about $155 million annually, which funds the salaries of more than 800 Metro officers, according to the city’s proposed resolution.

The Metro property tax accounts for about $310 on a $3,100 tax bill on a house assessed at $500,000, according to senate staff.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the city and county had to schedule special meetings to vote on the matter, but the Nevada Senate this week voted 17-4 to advance the bill to the assembly, after the local bodies met for the last time in April.

Not a tax hike

“No resident or business will pay more in property tax than they currently do as a result of the extension of the property tax levy,” according to the city’s resolution.

Metro said that the funds have helped the department maintain a rate of two officers for every 1,000 residents.

“Without these positions, we would see reduced staffing levels and response times,” the department said in a statement, adding that extending it now allows for future budget planning.

“It is imperative to pass the funding now because public budgets are set a year in advance, if not passed then, the 2027 budget would have to take into account the loss of revenue,” the statement added.

The proposal to extend the rate requires the approval of the Legislature with a two-thirds majority vote, Gov. Joe Lombardo and the local governments, officials said.

Lombardo’s office declined to comment on the bill Friday.

Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, introduced the bill, citing Metro’s budget planning concerns.

“I believe that a failure to maintain this revenue stream is simply unacceptable as it would result in a reduction in force leading to fewer officers on the street and decreased response times in the community,” Cannizzaro said at the Senate Revenue and Economic Development committee meeting earlier this month.

Standing alongside the senator, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted that the tax funds about half of Metro’s officers assigned to patrol.

“You can imagine the absolute decimation that would have for us,” the sheriff said about not passing the bill.

At the same meeting, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley and Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson spoke on behalf of the legislation.

In a statement after the senate vote, McMahill thanked Cannizzaro.

“This funding allows (Metro) to deliver the vital services our community has come to expect,” he said. Metro “will continue to reduce crime, increase service, and inject humanity into all that we do.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Staff reporter McKenna Ross contributed to this story.