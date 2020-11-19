Clark County launches app for residents to report problems

Residents may report issues involving streetlights, potholes, graffiti, trash, illegal short-term rentals, COVID-19 health violations and homeless encampments, the county said in a press release.

The main menu of the reporting tool app, "FixIt Clark County." (Mya Constantino / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County on Wednesday launched FixIt Clark County, an app and website that “allows residents to report quality-of-life issues and request services.”

Residents may report issues involving streetlights, potholes, graffiti, trash, illegal short-term rentals, COVID-19 health violations and homeless encampments, the county said in a press release. Pictures can be uploaded in the app, and people can track the progress of their reports.

“Our residents are our eyes and ears in the community and we need them to help us identify matters that need resolving,” Marilyn Kirkpatrick, chairwoman of the Clark County Commission, said in the release.

“Residents also may track issues that have been reported in their neighborhoods and provide comments about them, and even vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors,” the release said. “Citizens can even create their own ‘watch areas’ to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.”

To create a report, visit clarkcountynv.gov/fixit. The FixIt Clark County app is available on Android and iPhone.

