Clark County libraries fully restore most services

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District fully reopened most services on Wednesday and will now allow browsing with social distancing guidelines in place.

Library goers may again browse the book shelves, use study rooms and have access to limited seating at all library branches, according to a library district statement. Other services including library computers and Wi-Fi, art gallery exhibitions, Safe Place services for at-risk youth and adult education courses have reopened as well. One-Stop Career Center coaches are also available for virtual assistance in job-seeking.

Children and families also can join the annual Summer Challenge program, through which kids and teens can earn points to win prizes.

“With children out of school and many adults needing access to computers to apply for services and look for jobs, the need for our services is greater than ever,” said Fred James, acting executive director of the library district said in the statement. “At the same time, we are concerned about everyone’s health and safety, so all library district buildings have undergone a deep cleaning and an antimicrobial treatment of all surfaces including desks, keyboards and toys.”

Though many library offerings have been reinstated, some will not return until July. Children’s story times as well as adult classes in English as a Second Language and English Conversation will return next month along with other in-person education courses.

Libraries across the county have also installed hand sanitizing stations, Plexiglass sneeze guards and social distancing signage. Library staff will also wear face masks and other personal protective equipment as required.

Customers who still want to limit contact with others may continue using online resources at the county library website. Online options with a free library card include downloading books, streaming movies and music, as well as accessing educational resources for kids, teens and adults.

Virtual story times, early childhood programs, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) classes and other educational content for children and adults may also be streamed through the district’s new YouTube channel.

“We are working hard to continue the highest level of service that we can provide, while still adhering to strict social distancing, reduced occupancy, and other guidelines set forth by government mandates, the CDC, and the Southern Nevada Health District,” James said in the statement.

