Clark County, local officials to give update on coronavirus response — LIVESTREAM

Clark County and other local officials will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. to update the public on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The briefing inside county commission chambers will include Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, county Fire Chief John Steinbeck, University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling, Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen and representatives from local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

