Clark County, local officials update coronavirus surge plan

Clark County and other local officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to update the public on a coronavirus surge plan.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said that the Las Vegas Convention Center would be the primary location should the county need a single alternate care facility if local hospitals were unable to handle a surge in patients.

“We at the convention center are certainly happy to be a partner and a small part in this effort,” said Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “And nothing would make us happier than to not have to use this facility.”

Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said that no trends have revealed themselves at this time in Southern Nevada.

“At this point there is not any information in terms of trends and whether the disease is going away or staying the same,” Leguen said. “What we can say is that we still need to be prepared. We still need to focus on social distancing.”

Leguen also said that local capacity for testing has improved but still remains an issue.

“I also want to mention that our lab has been increasing its testing capacity in recent weeks,” Leguen said. “Today there are several hospitals that are able to do in-house testing in Clark County. This is great for our response.

“Testing is perhaps one of the biggest issues that we have right now. It’s something that we expect to be improving in the near future.”

Hill said that he didn’t think that cases at some of Las Vegas’ large construction sites represented a specific danger with those sites.

“There have been some cases of coronavirus at some of those large projects,” Hill said. “There has been no indication that I’m aware of where those cases have lead to a spread as a result of that person being on the site.”

