Clark County logs 326 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Southern Nevada Health District posted the data on the day that Gov. Steve Sisolak's directive requiring people to wear face masks in nearly all public spaces took effect.

Clark County recorded 326 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Friday.

The Southern Nevada Health District posted the new figures on the day that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive requiring people to wear face masks in nearly all public spaces to help contain the spread of the disease took effect.

The data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page raised the total cases reported in the county to 12,204 and pushed the death toll to 408.

New cases were slightly below the daily average of 334 over the preceding week, while the additional fatalities were a bit above the daily average of just over 2½ for the period.

The health district reported 14 new hospitalizations over the preceding day, below the daily average of just under 20 over the preceding week.

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimate of recovered patients was not immediately available.

Updated figures from the state Health and Human Services Department were expected shortly. As of late Thursday, the agency had reported 14,859 COVID-19 cases and 495 deaths in Nevada.

