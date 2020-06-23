90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Clark County

Clark County logs one-day record increase in COVID-19 cases with 412

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2020 - 8:07 am
 

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Clark County spiked to a new one-day high of 412 over the preceding day as the county added two new deaths, according to government data posted Tuesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases on its coronavirus web page, pushing the total for the county to 11,186. That was well above the daily average of just under 280 over the preceding week and surpassed the biggest previous one-day jump of 407 reported on Friday.

The new fatalities increased the county death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 402. The figure was below the daily average of three over the period.

The health district reported 28 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the preceding day, considerably higher than the daily average of nearly 13 over the preceding week.

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

An update from the Nevada Hospital Association on Monday showed the seven-day moving average for hospitalizations trending slightly higher in the state.

The report showed that Southern Nevada hospitals have additional capacity for new patients, with 71 percent of available beds and 78 percent of intensive care unit beds occupied as of Sunday.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

Tuesday’s numbers from the health district may be somewhat inflated due to a reporting backlog that typically occurs over weekends, resulting in lower than average numbers being reported on Monday and higher figures on Tuesday.

The health district often redistributes the new case and death data after its daily announcements to better reflect when a patient experienced an onset of symptoms or when a death occurred. That reduces reporting irregularities, but also means that the detailed reports don’t match the totals announced daily.

Updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services were expected shortly. As of late Monday, the state had reported 13,535 COVID-19 cases and 489 deaths in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County records 288 new COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 400
Clark County records 288 new COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 400
2
Chemical in Nevada drinking water won’t be regulated despite dark past
Chemical in Nevada drinking water won’t be regulated despite dark past
3
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
Conservative? Don’t like Trump? Maybe Jorgensen’s for you
4
Nevada adopting stricter car pollution standards
Nevada adopting stricter car pollution standards
5
Sisolak considering ‘enhanced’ mask policy in Nevada
Sisolak considering ‘enhanced’ mask policy in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Voters fill out their ballots during the state’s first all-mail primary at the Clark Cou ...
Clark County supports mail-in general election in November
By / RJ

The recommendation to conduct the November general election primarily by mail was made by the county’s top election official who said he expects the coronavirus to create challenges for an anticipated massive turnout in the fall.

Read More