Clark County logs one-day record increase in COVID-19 cases with 412

The Southern Nevada Health District also reported two additional deaths on Tuesday.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Clark County spiked to a new one-day high of 412 over the preceding day as the county added two new deaths, according to government data posted Tuesday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the new cases on its coronavirus web page, pushing the total for the county to 11,186. That was well above the daily average of just under 280 over the preceding week and surpassed the biggest previous one-day jump of 407 reported on Friday.

The new fatalities increased the county death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 402. The figure was below the daily average of three over the period.

The health district reported 28 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 over the preceding day, considerably higher than the daily average of nearly 13 over the preceding week.

A supplemental report from the health district with additional details on hospitalizations and an estimated number of recoveries was not immediately available.

An update from the Nevada Hospital Association on Monday showed the seven-day moving average for hospitalizations trending slightly higher in the state.

The report showed that Southern Nevada hospitals have additional capacity for new patients, with 71 percent of available beds and 78 percent of intensive care unit beds occupied as of Sunday.

Tuesday’s numbers from the health district may be somewhat inflated due to a reporting backlog that typically occurs over weekends, resulting in lower than average numbers being reported on Monday and higher figures on Tuesday.

The health district often redistributes the new case and death data after its daily announcements to better reflect when a patient experienced an onset of symptoms or when a death occurred. That reduces reporting irregularities, but also means that the detailed reports don’t match the totals announced daily.

Updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services were expected shortly. As of late Monday, the state had reported 13,535 COVID-19 cases and 489 deaths in Nevada.

