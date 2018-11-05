Clark County looking at 4 finalists for public defender position

The four finalists for Clark County Public Defender are all longtime office employees, according to a source with knowledge of the hiring process.

Phil Kohn, Clark County Public Defender, is shown in his office on May 7, 2004. Clark County will choose from four finalists for the public defender's office as Kohn's retirement approaches. (Las Vegas Review-Journal Clint Karlsen)

— Assistant Public Defender Daren Richards is the office’s second in command.

— Chief Public Defender Scott Coffee serves on the department’s homicide team, focusing on death penalty cases and reform.

— Chief Public Defender Christy Craig is one of three attorneys on the office’s special litigation team, which works on issues including bail reform, discovery violations and mental health issues.

— Chief Public Defender Darin Imlay heads the office’s juvenile division.

Coffee, Craig and Imlay have each worked for the public defender’s office for 20 years or more. Richards has worked for the public defender’s office and special public defender’s office for a combined 25 years.

Public Defender Phil Kohn, 68, plans to retire Jan. 11. He has led the office since 2004.

Twelve people applied for the position, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

Clark County Manager Yolanda King said she expects to select Kohn’s replacement by the end of this month. County commissioners will need to ratify the appointment.

The public defender’s office employs almost 190 people, including 120 attorneys, according to Pappa.

