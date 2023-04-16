Clark County looking to fill public sector jobs at job fair

In its latest round of hiring, Clark County is seeking to fill a number of jobs at the upcoming Clark County Public Service Career Fair.

Clark County Government Building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Job seekers are invited to apply to a variety of positions available during the hiring event held on April 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall located at 3150 Paradise Road.

Clark County Public Information Officer Yazmín Beltrán said this event is different from the recent Clark County Spring Hiring Fair that was recently held.

“This job fair is specifically for public sector entities. It allows job seekers who are specifically looking for roles in the public sector the opportunity to meet with those agencies and focus on their job search,” Beltràn said.

The public sector-specific job fair allows candidates the opportunity to meet with agencies that are actively looking to fill roles within their organizations, ask questions in person and provide transparency to the hiring process.

Some roles are in need of bilingual candidates and bilingual pay premiums may be available for those roles, according to Beltrán.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance through Eventbrite. Walk-ins will also be welcomed the day of the event.

For those that are unable to attend, Clark County posts open job positions every Tuesday to its online job board.