75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Clark County looking to fill public sector jobs at job fair

By Jennifer Hurtado Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2023 - 10:00 am
 
Clark County Government Building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Government Building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In its latest round of hiring, Clark County is seeking to fill a number of jobs at the upcoming Clark County Public Service Career Fair.

Job seekers are invited to apply to a variety of positions available during the hiring event held on April 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall located at 3150 Paradise Road.

Clark County Public Information Officer Yazmín Beltrán said this event is different from the recent Clark County Spring Hiring Fair that was recently held.

“This job fair is specifically for public sector entities. It allows job seekers who are specifically looking for roles in the public sector the opportunity to meet with those agencies and focus on their job search,” Beltràn said.

The public sector-specific job fair allows candidates the opportunity to meet with agencies that are actively looking to fill roles within their organizations, ask questions in person and provide transparency to the hiring process.

Some roles are in need of bilingual candidates and bilingual pay premiums may be available for those roles, according to Beltrán.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance through Eventbrite. Walk-ins will also be welcomed the day of the event.

For those that are unable to attend, Clark County posts open job positions every Tuesday to its online job board.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
Saving for a non-rainy day: How much water has Southern Nevada stashed away?
2
What happens to Las Vegas’ water under feds’ Colorado River cuts?
What happens to Las Vegas’ water under feds’ Colorado River cuts?
3
Lawmakers trying to close tax loophole costing state millions
Lawmakers trying to close tax loophole costing state millions
4
Dozens of bills beat Friday deadline in Carson City
Dozens of bills beat Friday deadline in Carson City
5
Gaming industry, union at odds over resort room cleaning
Gaming industry, union at odds over resort room cleaning
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center
Need a new job? Massive hiring event will have 20K available positions
Need a new job? Massive hiring event will have 20K available positions
Las Vegas job seekers find tight market at fair; 20K positions open
Las Vegas job seekers find tight market at fair; 20K positions open
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
Ex-motel gets new mission: Helping the homeless
Lorena Portillo replaces Joe Gloria as face of Clark County elections
Lorena Portillo replaces Joe Gloria as face of Clark County elections
Clark County lottery ranks applicants for short-term rental licenses
Clark County lottery ranks applicants for short-term rental licenses