Clark County manager earns praise in review from commissioners, gets bonus

The Clark County Commission praised the local government’s top executive and voted to award him a 4 percent bonus during a year-end performance review.

County Manager Kevin Schiller’s one-time bonus was approved unanimously last Tuesday.

It falls on top of a 3 percent cost of living raise, which is mandated yearly in his contract, according to the county.

Schiller was appointed to the top position in late 2022 with a base salary of $297,000.

The manager oversees more than 10,000 employees across 38 departments.

Clark County currently pays him $343,000 in addition to benefits.

His raise kicks in at the start of the next fiscal year, on July 1, according to his contract.

The county and Schiller signed a three-year contract extension in March.

The new bonus translates to $13,726, while the cost of living increase will push his new base pay to roughly $353,450.

Commissioner Michael Naft said that Schiller had tackled duties outside his scope in 2025.

Naft credited him and his leadership team with the passage of Assembly Bill 6 during the recent special session.

The legislation will in part double traffic fines in school zones. It goes into effect on July 1.

Schiller joined the county in 2017.

Before he was appointed to county manager, Schiller oversaw family services, social services and the public defenders office.

“We all watched as you expertised yourself and didn’t shy away from the challenges that were new to you,” Said Commissioner Jim Gibson, reflecting about Schiller’s growth.

Remarked Commission Chair Tick Segerblom: “You’re so underpaid and so overwhelmed.”

