Clark County manager gets a contract extension

Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller speaks at a press conference in Las Vegas in May 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller will continue to be the county’s top executive for at least three more years.

Schiller was appointed to the position in late 2022. His contract was set to expire in November, with the possibility to continue month-to-month thereafter.

Instead, the County Commission on Tuesday voted on an outright extension.

“(The) agreement supersedes the prior agreement and shall be effective from March 4, 2025, through March 4, 2028, and continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter,” according to the affirmed agenda item.

Schiller, who earns a base salary of $343,000 a year, will be entitled to 3 percent yearly increases for the rest of his new contract, according to the county.

“This demonstrates a vote of confidence that the vote has on him based on his performance,” County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Segerblom said Schiller has done a “fantastic job, and he’s really stepped up.”

The commission chair added that the county is in a good financial state but wants to keep Schiller around in the coming years, in part, to deal with any issues that might arise due to federal issues, such as possible cuts to Medicaid.

Schiller is tasked with managing 10,000 employees in one of the most populous counties in the U.S. Schiller was promoted after former County Manager Yolanda King retired.

The contract extension was part of the county’s consent agenda, a package of items that are generally approved in a single vote without further public discussion.

Schiller joined the county in 2017. He oversaw family services, social services and the public defenders office before he was appointed county manager.

His contract includes a $600-a-month stipend to pay for his vehicle, $500 a month for wellness benefits, and up to $24,000 in general expenses spent conducting job duties.

Schiller is required to work a minimum of 40 hours a week, and he’s subject to annual performance evaluations.

The county manager would be given up to one year in severance pay if the county decides to fire him before his contract ends or if he’s incapacitated.

However, Schiller wouldn’t be entitled to that money if he’s fired for “official acts” or if he’s convicted for “any illegal act involving personal gain to his or moral turpitude,” according to the contract.

Before joining Clark County, Schiller was assistant county manager in Washoe County. Prior to that, he served for 17 years as the director of Washoe County’s Department of Social Services.

