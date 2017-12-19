Clark County Manager to get pay bump

Clark County Manager Yolanda King will receive a $5,200 raise to her annual salary.

Clark County Manager Yolanda King. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to increase King’s pay during their first annual review of her as the county’s top employee. The raise is 2 percent of King’s current $260,000 base salary.

King also received a 3 percent bonus worth $7,200.

Commissioners conducted the evaluation during a public meeting and lavished King with praise.

“I think you’ve done a tremendous job serving the county,” Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak said.

King took over the county’s top position after County Manager Don Burnette retired last December. King had been the county’s chief financial officer since 2014.

