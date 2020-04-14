Clark County maps provide ZIP code, city data for COVID-19

The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday for the first time posted detailed data for Clark County on the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code and city.

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The city map shows Las Vegas reporting 1,694 cases of COVID-19, well over half of the 2,509 confirmed cases countywide. North Las Vegas was next, with 259 confirmed cases, followed by Henderson (250), Boulder City (18) and Mesquite (6). The map indicated that the district had no location information on 257 cases.

The ZIP code map showed central Las Vegas and pockets spread around the valley with the highest concentration of cases.

The ZIP codes reporting the highest range — between 61 and 83 — of confirmed cases included 89030, 89031, 89052, 89110, 89107, 89108, 89117, 89121 and 89148.

