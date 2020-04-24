Clark County Marriage License Bureau to reopen Monday

The wedding capital of the world is allowing people to apply for marriage licenses again.

Marylyn Barnett and Trevor Pennock, both of Nebraska, leave the Marriage License Bureau after getting their marriage license, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The wedding capital of the world is allowing people to apply for marriage licenses again: The Clark County Marriage License Bureau will reopen Monday but is enforcing strict measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Couples must complete marriage license applications online before arriving and wear a face mask or face covering in order to enter the office. And only a certain number of people will be allowed inside at a time.

The bureau closed more than a month ago amid the ongoing pandemic. Only the location at the Regional Justice Center will reopen; offices in Henderson and at the county government center will remain shuttered.

“We have developed new procedures that adhere to social distancing guidelines and just recently acquired personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and no-touch thermometers,” County Clerk Lynn Goya said in a statement. “Taken together, these protective measures will limit the risk to our staff and the public.”

County officials said the reopening is also expected to help resolve a lawsuit filed this month on behalf of two couples and a company that operates three wedding chapels.

The suit against the county and Gov. Steve Sisolak argued that both overreached by treating the right to marry as nonessential and sought a court injunction to roll back restrictions.

In addition to new protective measures, the bureau will also require couples to keep away from others and it will sanitize the office after each couple leaves, officials said. No one with a fever will be allowed inside.

Both people seeking a license must present government-issued ID and only credit cards will be accepted. The bureau will also accept and file notary bonds and fictitious firm names as part of its reopening.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, including weekends and holidays.

Marriage license applications are available online at MLic.vegas. Anyone with questions should email Clerkem@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

