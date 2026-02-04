Clark County moves forward with $31M animal shelter to ease overcrowding

Clark County is planning to build its own supplemental animal shelter to tackle overpopulation and overcrowding in recent years at the space it contracts along with regional cities.

Clark County is planning to open a supplemental animal shelter to tackle recent overpopulation and overcrowding problems at the shelter space it contracts with regional cities.

The facility, slated to open in 2028, would provide relief to The Animal Foundation nonprofit shelter, according to an agreement with an architecture firm.

County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $3.56 million contract with Tate Snyder Kimsey Architects for design services.

The county has a construction budget of $31 million, according to the agreement.

“We are excited to advance this important project which will help address the increasing animal population of Clark County,” said Commission Chair Michael Naft in a statement. “Our supplemental shelter will add capacity while also decentralizing sheltering services.”

Added Naft: “In partnership with Animal Arts, a team of professionals focused on animal wellbeing and shelter operations, the design process will move forward proficiently to help meet the needs of our community.”

Proposed facility

The 45,000-square foot shelter is planned on about 26 acres near Tropicana Avenue and the 215 Beltway. It would have room for up to 650 animals, according to the agreement.

Designers have to mitigate noise and odor effects to nearby residential neighborhoods. The project would also account for safe parking, the agreement said.

”The project aims to create a single, efficient, and community-oriented facility that enhances public services, promotes interdepartmental coordination, and ensures a humane, safe environment for animals, staff, and visitors,” according to the agreement.

Clark County is also considering an adjacent administrative services building.

Builders are targeting to complete the shelter at the end of June 2028, with a possible opening date weeks later, the agreement said.

“The County is exploring options to make the area surrounding the shelter available for community enjoyment,” the release said. “More details on this exciting project will be made available as work continues to advance.”

Currently, the county and the cities of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas pay the Animal Foundation for legally-mandated shelter services, covering a portion of the nonprofit’s budget.

Last fall, the municipalities approved $11.44 million for a new yearly contract with the option of annual renewable periods and a termination clause. That was on top of $1.7 million in grants to support adoption services during high periods of animal intake, the local governments said.

Since the outset of the pandemic, the Animal Foundation has struggled to keep up with space for the animals.

Advocates have repeatedly accused the nonprofit of mismanagement, inhumane treatment of animals and not working with local groups to ease the issues.

Leadership of the Animal Foundation has argued that the issues aren’t unique to the valley and are but a reflection of the pandemic’s economic downturn across the U.S.

Municipalities have organized spay and neuter initiatives and moved to ban the sale of popular animals at pet stores to address the issue.

