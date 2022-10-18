Clark County names next chief executive

The county named a new manager to succeed the retiring Yolanda King.

Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller speaks at a press conference to unveil a plan to help lower-income households handle evictions at the County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County on Tuesday named Deputy County Manager Kevin Schiller to be the county’s next chief executive.

Schiller’s first day in his new job will be Nov. 11, a day after current County Manager Yolanda King retires. The Clark County commission voted unanimously on the appointment.

“That vote of confidence is great, but there’s challenges that lie ahead,” he said after the vote. “It’s a team effort.”

The county hired Schiller in 2017 from Washoe County, where he was the director of the Department of Social Services for 17 years, and climbed the ranks to assistant county manager.

Schiller holds a bachelor’s degree in social service from the University of Nevada, Reno.

