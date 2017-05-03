Clark County offering amnesty to homeowners with projects without permits

The county will waive penalties for non-permitted residential construction projects. (Google Maps)

Last year, a do-it-yourself home improvement project went awry when faulty wiring in a ceiling fan caused a Las Vegas Valley residence to catch fire.

In an attempt to prevent future incidents, Clark County is offering amnesty throughout May to residents who have repaired or remodeled their homes without the proper permits.

The goal is to make sure the work was built to code, said Sam Palmer, assistant director for the county’s building and fire prevention department.

“Overall, we want to ensure the safety of the homes and the people occupying the homes,” Palmer said. “Faulty installations can cause fires, flood damage, etcetera.”

The county will waive penalties for non-permitted residential construction projects. However, homeowners will have to pay for permits, inspections and plan reviews, which typically cost $150 to $400.

The city of Henderson is participating in a similar month-long program. Las Vegas and North Las Vegas offer year-round amnesty programs for homeowners.

Palmer said the most common projects done without the proper permits include room additions, patio covers and water heater installations.

“Typically, from what we’ve seen, homeowners are not aware that a permit was necessary,” Palmer said.

The county building department’s permit application center is located at 4701 W. Russell Road. Residents can call 702-455-8040 for more information about permits and the amnesty program.

