Clark County offering free summer program for teens

Clark County teenagers can sign up for a free summer program full of sports and arts classes.

The three-week program begins June 23 and runs through July 18. It will be held at Clark High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can hold 150 teens aged 12 to 18.

The program is offered by Clark County Commissioners Justin Jones and Tick Segerblom in partnership with the Vegas Force Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through sports and education.

“In apartment-dense areas like the neighborhoods surrounding Clark High School, families often face limited access to safe, enriching summer programs,” Jones said in a statement. “That’s why we launched the C.O.O.L. Summer Program — to fill that gap and provide students with wraparound services that support not only education and recreation, but their overall well-being. This is about creating opportunity and stability where it’s needed most.”

The program includes sports and team building, leadership games, creative arts classes and more. Programming also is available for younger siblings ages 6 to 11, transportation to after care at the Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club with transportation provided and a weekly community resource fair every Friday except July 4.

“Too many kids in our community, especially in apartment-heavy areas, don’t have access to summer programs that keep them engaged, supported, and safe,” said Segerblom. “The C.O.O.L. Summer Program offers more than just activities; it brings mentorship, life skills, and vital wraparound services directly to the youth who need it most.”

Interested families can register https://www.vegasforcefoundation.org/event-details/cool-summer-1/form.

