Clark County offers $5 microchipping for dogs and cats as new rules loom

All dogs and cats 4 months and older in Clark County will need to be microchipped until rule taking effect this summer.

Jacob Miller scans a cat for a microchip at the East Valley Animal Shelter in Los Angeles July 20, 2011. Las Vegas and Clark County pet owners already are required to license their dogs and cats on a yearly basis, and chipping would be an added requirement. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Injecting a microchip into a dog or cat is swift procedure that is done in the least painful manner possible, according to animal advocates.

Beginning in early August, the procedure will be mandated for pets of Clark County residents.

The scannable chips, offered by the county for $5, hold a pet owner’s contact information and allow for the return of lost pets.

“Too many pets are ending up in our shelters and rescues because there is no way to identify where home is for them,” County Commissioner Michael Naft said in a press release. “By making microchipping mandatory and partnering with local non-profits to offer this service at low-cost, we’re making pet safety and animal well-being more accessible.”

The Clark County ordinance takes effect Aug. 4, a year after the city of Las Vegas implemented its own version.

Microchipping will be required for cats and dogs older than 4 months old, according to the county ordinance. New residents will have 30 days to comply.

Nonprofits offering $5 microchipping

The county partnered with three animal welfare organizations to provide the low-cost procedures: the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, Hearts Alive Village and the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Heaven Can Wait posted a compilation video that shows dogs being microchipped and scanned to confirm the implant. Neither animal let out as much as a whimper.

The pets are first examined to see if they don’t already have a chip before the quick procedure, said Kelly Sheehan, communications and development manager for the organization.

“All shapes and sizes have done pretty well with microchipping,” she said about cats and dogs.

Sheehan said the needle is on the larger size and that it’s a “little painful” for the animals, which is why the chips are injected into their scruff.

Heaven Can Wait offers $5 chips for animals it spays and neuters and will have a two-day microchipping clinic in July. Appointment dates for the event opens up on June 23.

The nonprofit cited studies that show that microchipped animals are more than twice as likely to be returned home when found, noting that cats without microchips almost are never reunited with their owners.

“A microchip can mean the difference between heartbreak and a happy reunion,” Hearts Alive Village Executive Director Christy Stevens said in the press release. “We’re honored to help families stay together by making this simple, lifesaving tool accessible to all.”

The microchip initiative is part of a $150,000 effort by Clark County to “bolster pet unification efforts,” officials said.

“Our goal is to ensure every lost pet has the best possible chance of returning home,” said Clark County Code Enforcement Chief Jim Andersen, in the release.

People who violate the microchipping law will be given a “fix-it ticket” with a voucher to access the procedure for free or for cheap, Andersen said in February, when the ordinance passed.

“This program is about more than compliance — it’s about compassion,” County Commissioner April Becker said in the release. “It reflects our commitment to supporting responsible pet ownership while making compliance affordable and accessible for all residents.”

