Clark County offers sites for students until schools reopen

Clark County is offering 13 facilities across the Las Vegas Valley where young children will have access to distance learning until schools reopen.

The county program, “School Daze,” is designed for students between 5 and 12 years old and is set to include educational time, games, arts and crafts, sports and more, the county said Wednesday.

The so-called day camps, which start Aug. 24 and will continue until students can return to school, are scheduled to be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registration is now open at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks.

The move comes as top officials handling the local response to the coronavirus pandemic have been searching for space to teach tens of thousands of students who may have nowhere else to go, and as the fall semester for county schools is set to begin online-only.

Parents and students will be subject to a daily intake process that includes temperature checks and completing a wellness acknowledgement form, according to the county. Staff must wear masks and parents are asked to ensure their child has a personal, reusable mask.

Surfaces and equipment in the facilities will be regularly disinfected, the county said. Program participants must bring their own lunch and snack, which cannot require heating or cooling.

The program is available on a first come, first served basis. Visit ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks, call 702-455-8200 or email CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov for more information.

