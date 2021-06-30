Clark County officials emphasize importance of COVID-19 vaccination

Southern Nevada health officials gave an overview of current COVID-19 trends and vaccination rates on Wednesday morning.

Officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday emphasized the importance of vaccination during an overview of current COVID-19 trends in the community.

“Vaccination right now is the most important tool,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer said.

Leguen was joined by County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, commission chair and vice chair of the health district’s Board of Health; and North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Board of Health.

Among other things, the officials were to discussed was rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the county and the role played by the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for nearly half of the new cases in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

