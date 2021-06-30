85°F
Clark County

Clark County officials emphasize importance of COVID-19 vaccination

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 9:01 am
 
Updated June 30, 2021 - 10:09 am
El doctor Fermín Leguen, jefe de salud en funciones del Distrito de Salud del Sur de Nevada, h ...
El doctor Fermín Leguen, jefe de salud en funciones del Distrito de Salud del Sur de Nevada, habla durante una vista previa de un centro de pruebas de COVID-19 en Texas Station, en North Las Vegas el jueves, 12 de noviembre de 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday emphasized the importance of vaccination during an overview of current COVID-19 trends in the community.

“Vaccination right now is the most important tool,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer said.

Leguen was joined by County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, commission chair and vice chair of the health district’s Board of Health; and North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black, chair of the Board of Health.

Among other things, the officials were to discussed was rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the county and the role played by the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus, which now accounts for nearly half of the new cases in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

