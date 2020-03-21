Clark County officials in emergency meeting over coronavirus — LIVESTREAM

The Clark County Commission is holding an emergency meeting to consider an ordinance that would give teeth to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown of nonessential businesses through April 16.

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County Commission is holding an emergency meeting to consider an ordinance that would give teeth to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown of nonessential businesses through April 16.

If the ordinance is adopted, businesses that violate the order could have their licenses suspended or revoked, face a $1,000 fine per violation or be charged with a misdemeanor, according to a county document.

Commissioners are also expected to hear a report about the county’s efforts thus far in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.