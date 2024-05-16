Clark County officials launch heat safety awareness campaign

County and health district officials launched an initiative aimed at raising awareness about heat-related illness Thursday morning.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, left, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, speaks at a presentation on heat safety Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

County and health district officials are launching an initiative aimed at raising awareness about heat-related illness Thursday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Southern Nevada Health District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck and National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Berc began the campaign outside of the Clark County Government Building.

Officials shared resources and information about heat-related illness and how to combat it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

