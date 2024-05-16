84°F
Clark County officials launch heat safety awareness campaign

County and health district officials are launching an initiative aimed at raising awareness about heat-related illness Thursday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Dr. Fermin Leguen, left, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, speaks at a presentation on heat safety Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 10:04 am
 
Updated May 16, 2024 - 10:28 am

County and health district officials launched an initiative aimed at raising awareness about heat-related illness Thursday morning.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Southern Nevada Health District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck and National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Berc began the campaign outside of the Clark County Government Building.

Officials shared resources and information about heat-related illness and how to combat it.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

