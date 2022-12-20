Clark County OKs cannabis lounge rules

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday set regulations for cannabis consumption lounges expected to begin opening as early as 2023.

This marijuana was displayed for sale at Acres Dispensary in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this March 1, 2018 photo, Rick Thompson, clockwise from left, Keith Baskerville and Xavier Baskerville smoke marijuana while sitting in a booth in the smoking lounge at Barbary Coast Dispensary in San Francisco. Cannabis consumption lounges are coming to the city of Las Vegas after a vote by the City Council on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Commissioners voted to establish business license requirements and rules for the establishments. Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick was the lone dissenting vote.

About half of the 40 applicants granted provisional licenses by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board chose unincorporated Clark County to open the lounges, which could resemble taverns with no alcohol services.

Another 15 licenses went to applicants in the city of Las Vegas, which has not voted on its own rules and regulations.

The establishments will allow the legal public consumption of the drug since voters legalized its recreational use in 2016.

The 2021 Nevada Legislature took it a step forward by approving the lounges.

Industry insiders have recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it’s too early to know what the establishments and their business models might look like.

Nevada granted 20 licenses to dispensary owners who will operate the lounges attached to or adjacent to their establishments.

State law did not set a limit to how many dispensaries would be licensed, but did so for independent operators.

Those 20 independent business owners, half of which are “social equity” applicants negatively affected by marijuana laws before legalization, were licensed to open standalone locales.

The Clark County lounges will sell “single-use cannabis products” that will need to be consumed in the businesses by those ages 21 and older, according to an ordinance draft.

Applicants for the business licenses will need to present plans that outline safety protocols, including what they will do to prevent impaired driving and the ventilation of the marijuana smoke.

They will also need to provide their menu items, which will be inspected by authorities.

The parking lots will be temporary no-tow zones for 24 hours, and businesses must stop serving products two hours before they close.

The lounges will be allowed to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks and host entertainment, albeit with proper permits.

Cannabis consumption must be out of view from the outside public, and the purchased products cannot be taken home.

The dispensaries will be allowed to sell their own marijuana, while the independent operators will have to enter contracts with outside retail stores.

