Clark County OKs fireworks after Las Vegas Aviators games

Fireworks go off above the Las Vegas Ballpark after the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Reno Aces in a 3-2 walk-off win in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to allow for fireworks after Las Vegas Aviators games up to six times per year.

Postgame fireworks had been authorized by temporary permits, and the commission’s green light erases the need for those ongoing requests.

“Really the intent always has been, and remains tonight, to allow five to six firework shows after baseball games,” said Stephanie Allen, a lobbyist representing The Howard Hughes Corp., which owns the team and the Las Vegas Ballpark.

But the proposal in front of the commission had stirred consternation among neighbors of the ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. The vacant site where the fireworks will be shot off is near residential developments, and the initial ask appeared much more ambitious than simple fireworks events.

Hughes Corp. had been seeking six permits, including for live entertainment beyond daytime hours, raising concerns that plans were far-reaching and that these unknown events could draw unwanted traffic, noise and safety issues.

About two dozen members of the Las Ventanas senior living community showed up to the commission meeting in protest, with several voicing their displeasure.

Ultimately, Hughes Corp. dropped all but two permit requests, with Allen suggesting it was an effort to clean up the application and alleviate any neighborhood worries.

“Why are you asking for keys to the castle, if you only want to sleep in the shed?” asked Summerlin resident Shadd Wade.

Commissioner Nelson Stone agreed that the request was marred by miscommunication and lacked clarity.

“I don’t think in all the years I’ve been on the planning commission, I’ve never seen a more disconnected group of residents with no idea of really what is being presented,” he said, “and that kind of thing scares people.”

Commissioner Duy Nguyen, who represents the area, was the lone dissenter, saying he preferred to postpone the vote two weeks while the company met with stakeholders to clarify its plan. Allen said they will conduct public outreach, anyway.

