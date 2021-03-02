Clark County OKs share of $14.5M payout to wrongfully imprisoned man

The county has agreed to pay $1.5 million as part of a broader settlement to resolve a federal lawsuit brought by DeMarlo Berry.

Clark County has agreed to pay $1.5 million as part of a broader $14.5 million settlement to resolve a federal lawsuit brought by DeMarlo Berry, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned for more than two decades.

The county commission on Tuesday agreed to the payout after Berry sued the county and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2019, alleging his wrongful conviction in the 1994 killing of Charles Burke was the result of misconduct by detectives and the prosecution.

Berry’s conviction was overturned in 2017 after another man serving a life sentence in California for a different murder confessed to the crime. Last year, Berry was awarded more than $2.2 million in damages from Nevada and became the first person to receive a certificate of innocence under a 2019 state law that affords compensation to people wrongfully convicted in Nevada.

The $1.5 million payout approved by the county represents its share of the lawsuit settlement. Metro and its insurance carrier will pay the remaining $13 million balance, according to a county staff report.

Metro’s fiscal affairs committee approved its portion of the settlement last week, the county said.

A county spokesman declined to comment on the settlement because it still must be approved by the court.

Messages left for Metro and Berry’s lawyer were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

In a separate case, a man who spent nearly 20 years in state prison for a murder he didn’t commit was awarded $1.4 million by a judge on Monday. Fred Steese was declared innocent in 2012, pardoned in 2017 and awarded $75,000 for every year he wrongfully spent in prison.

