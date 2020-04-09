Clark County, other local officials to give COVID-19 response update

Clark County and other local officials will update the public on the latest efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic during an 11 a.m. Thursday news conference.

Officials from Clark County and other local agencies will update the public Thursday on the latest efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck, University Medical Center CEO Mason VanHouweling and Southern Nevada Health District Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen are among officials expected to attend the 11 a.m. conference.

The conference is being held in the County Commission chambers inside the county government center.

