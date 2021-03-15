Clark County pharmacies now vaccinating 55+ with health conditions

Individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness also are now eligible, a state official confirmed Monday.

Pharmacies in Clark County have begun to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those 55 and older with underlying health conditions as well as to individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness, a state vaccine official confirmed Monday.

A technical bulletin issued by the state on March 3 lists conditions ranging from cancer to smoking that are seen as putting an individual at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The bulletin, issued to health care providers and pharmacies, also listed conditions that might put a person at elevated risk, such as asthma or type 1 diabetes.

Having a condition in either category allows eligibility in an individual 55 and older, said state vaccine official Candice McDaniel during a noon news briefing. Individuals will not be required to bring documentation of a medical condition to their appointments but will be asked to “attest” in a conversation with a pharmacy representative that they have a condition that makes them eligible, she said.

