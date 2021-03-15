Clark County pharmacies now vaccinating 55+ with health conditions
Individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness also are now eligible, a state official confirmed Monday.
Pharmacies in Clark County have begun to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those 55 and older with underlying health conditions as well as to individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness, a state vaccine official confirmed Monday.
A technical bulletin issued by the state on March 3 lists conditions ranging from cancer to smoking that are seen as putting an individual at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The bulletin, issued to health care providers and pharmacies, also listed conditions that might put a person at elevated risk, such as asthma or type 1 diabetes.
Having a condition in either category allows eligibility in an individual 55 and older, said state vaccine official Candice McDaniel during a noon news briefing. Individuals will not be required to bring documentation of a medical condition to their appointments but will be asked to “attest” in a conversation with a pharmacy representative that they have a condition that makes them eligible, she said.
Immunize Nevada’s website nvcovidfighter.org provides the following links to schedule appointments with a pharmacy:
Albertson’s: https://www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
CVS: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link2-coronavirus-vaccine
Smith’s: https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/covid-eligibility
Vons: https://www.vons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/schedulevaccine
Walmart/Sam’s Club: https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.