Clark County population approaching 2.25M

It marks the sixth year in a row that Nevada’s most populous county has seen an increase in residents, but county data shows recent growth remains a fraction of what it was before the Great Recession.

Vegas Drive near Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Clark County’s population grew to a record high of almost 2.25 million last year, according to statistics released Tuesday.

The county-wide population grew by about 43,000 people this past year.

The city of Mesquite saw the county’s most growth last year, about 5 percent. Mesquite has seen a resurgence of growth in recent years, and its population of 21,338 passed its previous peak recorded in 2009.

The county’s Department of Comprehensive Planning published the numbers, which reflect local population levels in August.

